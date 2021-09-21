Stephen Robinson pleased as Morecambe win at Crewe

Stephen Robinson was delighted with his Morecambe players for executing a counter-attacking game plan to perfection in their 3-1 win at Crewe.

The Shrimps soaked up home pressure but made it count when they ventured forward as they claimed their first win on their travels this term.

The Lancashire side made the most of fine deliveries from the wings to catch Crewe cold in the first half.

Adam Phillips finished off Greg Leigh’s superb cross for the opener in the eighth minute and Arthur Gnahoua doubled the lead when polishing off Wes McDonald’s cross to hand the visitors a 2-0 interval advantage.

Robinson said: “We broke them down, let Crewe have possession in certain areas and hit them on the counter attack. We should have wrapped the game up by half-time as we also hit the bar and had one cleared off the line.

“More importantly it was the manner of the second-half performance that impressed me. We conceded a goal and when we needed the players to stand up and be counted they certainly showed that – it was a fantastic reaction.

“Crewe have got very good technical players, but we defended and limited their chances to a minimum.

“We harp constantly about putting balls into the box and it was a great delivery from Greg for the first. The second goal was a cross from Wes McDonald and Arthur gets in. We’ve been working constantly on that and getting the wide players into the box.”

Morecambe were indebted to Kyle Letheren for a string of excellent stops to keep out efforts from J’Neil Bennett and Callum Ainley.

But the keeper was beaten from close range when Mikael Mandron poked home Bennett’s cross to put Crewe back in the game four minutes after the break.

Letheren also fended off Mandron’s volley late on.

But Gnahoua sealed the win when he took a pass from Cole Stockton and blasted a shot into the top corner in the 85th minute.

Crewe boss David Artell blamed some lethargic defending for the visitors’ first two goals.

He said: “We gave them two goals to start with. The first we let them walk into the box and the second goal was similar, but worse. In possession we made some horrific decisions.

“It was nothing to do with ability or anything else, but everything to do with desire. You cannot perform like we did and expect to win the game.

“We didn’t build any concerted pressure on them because our decision-making was horrific for long periods.

“Don’t take anything away from Morecambe because they came and frustrated us, but it wasn’t Morecambe that frustrated me tonight – it was our own decision-making that did.”