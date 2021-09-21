Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stephen Robinson pleased as Morecambe win at Crewe

By Press Association
September 21 2021, 11.03pm
Stephen Robinson’s Morecambe secured an away win against Crewe (Steve Welsh/PA)
Stephen Robinson was delighted with his Morecambe players for executing a counter-attacking game plan to perfection in their 3-1 win at Crewe.

The Shrimps soaked up home pressure but made it count when they ventured forward as they claimed their first win on their travels this term.

The Lancashire side made the most of fine deliveries from the wings to catch Crewe cold in the first half.

Adam Phillips finished off Greg Leigh’s superb cross for the opener in the eighth minute and Arthur Gnahoua doubled the lead when polishing off Wes McDonald’s cross to hand the visitors a 2-0 interval advantage.

Robinson said: “We broke them down, let Crewe have possession in certain areas and hit them on the counter attack. We should have wrapped the game up by half-time as we also hit the bar and had one cleared off the line.

“More importantly it was the manner of the second-half performance that impressed me. We conceded a goal and when we needed the players to stand up and be counted they certainly showed that – it was a fantastic reaction.

“Crewe have got very good technical players, but we defended and limited their chances to a minimum.

“We harp constantly about putting balls into the box and it was a great delivery from Greg for the first. The second goal was a cross from Wes McDonald and Arthur gets in. We’ve been working constantly on that and getting the wide players into the box.”

Morecambe were indebted to Kyle Letheren for a string of excellent stops to keep out efforts from J’Neil Bennett and Callum Ainley.

But the keeper was beaten from close range when Mikael Mandron poked home Bennett’s cross to put Crewe back in the game four minutes after the break.

Letheren also fended off Mandron’s volley late on.

But Gnahoua sealed the win when he took a pass from Cole Stockton and blasted a shot into the top corner in the 85th minute.

Crewe boss David Artell blamed some lethargic defending for the visitors’ first two goals.

He said: “We gave them two goals to start with. The first we let them walk into the box and the second goal was similar, but worse. In possession we made some horrific decisions.

“It was nothing to do with ability or anything else, but everything to do with desire. You cannot perform like we did and expect to win the game.

“We didn’t build any concerted pressure on them because our decision-making was horrific for long periods.

“Don’t take anything away from Morecambe because they came and frustrated us, but it wasn’t Morecambe that frustrated me tonight – it was our own decision-making that did.”

