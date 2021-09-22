Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Lawrence Okolie in no mood to get carried away by world champion status

By Press Association
September 22 2021, 3.03pm
Lawrence Okolie will make the first defence of his WBO cruiserweight title this weekend (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Lawrence Okolie is focused on establishing a lasting legacy in boxing so insisted becoming world champion earlier this year was more significant for others than himself.

Many thought Okolie would be stretched against Krzysztof Głowacki when they fought for the vacant WBO cruiserweight title in March, but the Briton delivered a career-best display, knocking out the veteran Pole in the sixth round.

While he has noticed a shift in peoples’ perceptions of him after adding world honours to British, Commonwealth and European crowns, Okolie (16-0, 13KOs) believes it was merely a staging post in his career.

He has his sights set on the three other world champions at 200lbs and afterwards a move up to heavyweight, but first up is a maiden title defence against unbeaten Montenegrin Dilan Prasovic on Saturday night.

Okolie told the PA news agency: “I don’t know what it is, I was undefeated and British, Commonwealth and European champion, but when you say a world champion, everyone takes it so much differently, it’s, ‘Wow’.

“There’s nothing to get too carried away over, I always saw it as just a world title. Now that I’ve got it, it’s obviously changed my life in the sense that I’m a world champion, but the belt in itself and the status doesn’t really do anything for me.

“I was just like, ‘I’m going to box for a world title and I’m going to win’. When I won it was relief more than, ‘Oh my days’. It’s just like, ‘Here’s the date, here’s the opponent, I’m going to win so just go out there and win’.

“There have been world champions before and there’s four in my weight class right now. It doesn’t mean anything. I’m happy to be here, but there’s more that can be done.”

Okolie’s bout against Prasovic is the chief support to Anthony Joshua’s world heavyweight title defence against Oleksandr Usyk, who has moved up to the blue riband division after being undisputed champion at cruiserweight.

Okolie hopes he is on a similar career trajectory to Usyk, who can become just the third cruiserweight to win a world heavyweight title after Evander Holyfield and David Haye, but the Londoner has no interest in seeking out the Ukrainian for a conversation this week.

Okolie said: “I won’t be picking his brain at all. He’s an enemy in my opinion. If he was still cruiserweight I’d be looking to fight him and when I get to heavyweight you never know what’s going to happen.

“I respect and rate him as a fighter but ultimately he’s someone I could end up fighting one day and also I want to see AJ beat him.”

Okolie revealed he is in touch with Haye, a former unified cruiserweight and WBA heavyweight champion, and someone the Rio 2016 Olympian revered even before setting foot in the ring.

David Haye, pictured, is greatly admired by Lawrence Okolie (Steven Paston/PA)
Okolie said: “Before I even met David or got to a professional, David was one of the first boxers I had pictures of on my wall. He’s someone I idolised years ago and I still chat to him and respect him.

“David was one of the first people that really said, ‘I believe Lawrence can do it’. He’s seen me sparring heavyweights and he knows what it’s like. But sparring is one thing, fighting is another thing. I just look forward to seeing how things go.”

Before any thoughts of unification fights or a move up to the top weight bracket comes a fight against mandatory challenger Prasovic.

Okolie added: “If you win a vacant belt, you have to defend against a mandatory and here it is. I’m aiming to make him regret it but we’ll see.”

