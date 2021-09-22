Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hibernian’s Kevin Nisbet says he’s becoming a better all-round striker

By Press Association
September 22 2021, 6.54pm
Hibernian’s Kevin Nisbet hopes to make it to another semi-final (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Hibernian's Kevin Nisbet hopes to make it to another semi-final (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Hibernian’s Kevin Nisbet believes he is developing into a better all-round striker than he’s ever been even though he is not currently scoring as freely as in previous seasons.

The 24-year-old Scotland international has made his name as a reputable goal-scorer after notching 34, 23 and 18 times in his last three campaigns with Raith Rovers, Dunfermline and Hibs.

He has only managed three goals in all competitions for club and country this term – and has struck just once in six league games – but Nisbet feels he is now a more refined centre-forward who is contributing to matches in other ways.

He said: “I think I’ve started the season off well. I’ve not scored as many goals as I did last year but I think my overall play has been very good.

“This season my overall play has been a lot better (than last year). I think it got gradually better over the course of last season, which was my first one in the top flight, but I feel like I’ve started this season off very well.

“I was maybe a bit off it on Saturday (in the 2-2 draw with St Mirren), but I think a lot of the boys were off it on Saturday. You can’t play well every week. I’ll put that one to bed and look forward to the Dundee United game.”

Nisbet is confident the goals will soon start flowing again but won’t be setting himself any objectives just yet.

He said: “I don’t usually set my scoring targets until after Christmas. I’ve done that the last couple of years and it’s worked well for me so hopefully I can do the same again.”

Nisbet is loving linking up with Australia attacker Martin Boyle, who has already scored nine goals for club and country and was named cinch Premiership player of the month for August.

He said: “Both of us just bounce off each other. If the two of us are on form, I don’t think any defence in the league can handle us. We’ve got a great relationship, with me dropping short and Boyler going in behind, and vice-versa. It’s all going well there so hopefully that can continue.”

Hibs are aiming to reach their fourth consecutive semi-final under Jack Ross when they face Dundee United in Thursday’s Premier Sports Cup quarter-final at Tannadice.

Nisbet said: “We’re desperate to win a cup. Over the last few years Hibs have always been in semi-finals and finals. That’s a positive thing but we’ve just not made that final step.

“Last season was very disappointing because we felt we should have won a cup but we didn’t deliver. Those experiences should help because we don’t want that to happen again.

“We’ve got that hurt and disappointment from previous competitions and we need to use that in a positive way to try and produce on the park and bring a cup home.”

