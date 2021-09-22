Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Olympic champion Matty Lee vows to focus on his individual career

By Press Association
September 22 2021, 7.04pm
Matty Lee, right, won Olympic gold alongside Tom Daley at Tokyo 2020 (Adam Davy/PA)
Matty Lee intends to put more of an emphasis on his individual career in the run-up to Paris 2024 after revealing he will “always cherish forever” winning Olympic gold alongside Tom Daley a couple of months ago.

Daley topping the podium alongside Lee in the men’s synchronised 10m metres platform was among the feelgood stories of Tokyo 2020 as the Plymouth diver claimed his first gold 13 years after making his debut appearance at a Games.

Lee has put his solo ambitions on hold in recent years in order to concentrate fully on his partnership with Daley, who has not officially committed to competing at the next Olympics although he hinted in Japan he would continue.

Matty Lee, left, and Tom Daley took Tokyo 2020 gold in the men's synchronised 10 metres platform (Adam Davy/PA)
But while Lee was also coy about whether he and Daley would defend their crown in France in three years’ time, the 23-year-old from Leeds told the PA news agency: “I’d like to concentrate on synchro and individual this time.

“Me and Tom got the synchro medal, I’m not sure what Tom’s doing, if he’s going to carry on or not, he hasn’t given me any clues yet but I’m just letting him decide about that.

“But I really want to focus on my individual career going into Paris.”

Lee and Daley never dropped out of the top two at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in late July and prevailed by just 1.23 points ahead of Chinese duo Cao Yuan and Chen Aisen.

Reflecting on his time in Japan and the weeks since, Lee added: “The Olympics went perfectly. I say a fairytale but it’s not. There was a lot of hard grit behind the scenes that no one ever sees and it wasn’t easy at all.

“It’s so good to have achieved such an amazing achievement, especially alongside Tom and to be able to help him get that gold medal, too, is something I’ll always cherish forever.

“It’s been a crazy period since coming back; I had to celebrate, I’m now back in training, back to doing what I love which is fitness. It’s still not sunk in, I still don’t quite believe what I’ve achieved.”

Lee was speaking at an event in London to promote National Fitness Day, which is described as the most active day of the year and highlights the role physical activity plays across the UK.

Lee added: “It’s almost like a golden opportunity, pardon the pun, to get everyone fit and bring everyone together and hopefully just get moving.

“Mental and physical health are so important, especially mental health, especially coming out of the pandemic, so hopefully we can inspire more people.”

