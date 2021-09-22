Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tam Courts believes Jeando Fuchs is flourishing at Dundee United

By Press Association
September 22 2021, 7.15pm
Jeando Fuchs has been in good form for Dundee United (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Tam Courts believes midfield linchpin Jeando Fuchs is going from strength to strength with Dundee United.

The 23-year-old has emerged as a key man at Tannadice since joining from Alaves in summer 2020.

Manager Courts feels Fuchs – who has been capped twice by Cameroon – is loving the environment at United and flourishing as a result.

He said: “The middle of the park is a real engine room for us and we’re very fortunate to have Jeando. He really values the platform we’re giving him here.

“The style of play we’re encouraging here is perfectly suited to him so we’re giving him a really good platform to bring his best qualities forward in every game. I think he’s thriving just now.”

Fuchs played a big part in Sunday’s derby victory over Dundee and Courts is hopeful his team can deliver another rousing performance as they aim to get the better of Hibs at Tannadice in Thursday’s Premier Sports Cup quarter-final.

The manager is planning to restore goalkeeper Trevor Carson to the sticks for the showdown with Jack Ross’s team even though first-choice Benjamin Siegrist returned from injury on Sunday.

Courts said: “I’m hoping the derby win can be a nice springboard for us going into the Hibs game. It was a real big step in the right direction for us. The Hibs game will take care of itself.

Hibs are obviously a very good side and they’ll have their own aspirations of progressing. I think it’s set up for a really good encounter.”

