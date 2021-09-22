Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Goalkeeper Trevor Carson set to return as Dundee United take on Hibernian

By Press Association
September 22 2021, 8.55pm Updated: September 23 2021, 12.14am
Trevor Carson is set to return to Dundee United’s starting line-up (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Dundee United goalkeeper Trevor Carson is set to return to the starting line-up after making way for Benjamin Siegrist in Sunday’s Dundee derby.

Carson had started three games in a row as long-term number one Siegrist missed out through injury but after the fit-again Swiss reclaimed his place last weekend, manager Tam Courts intends to give the in-form Carson another chance in this Premier Sports Cup tie.

Defender Liam Smith is battling to overcome the injury that caused him to miss out on Sunday.

Hibernian manager Jack Ross welcomes attacker James Scott back into the fold after he missed last weekend’s draw with St Mirren through illness.

Young midfielder Josh Campbell is also back in contention after injury.

Melker Hallberg (knee), Sean Mackie (foot), Jamie Murphy (hamstring) and Christian Doidge (Achilles) all remain sidelined.

