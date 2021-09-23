Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leigh Griffiths apologises for kicking smoke bomb into St Johnstone fans

By Press Association
September 23 2021, 2.03pm
Leigh Griffiths has apologised (Jane Barlow/PA)
Leigh Griffiths has apologised (Jane Barlow/PA)

Dundee striker Leigh Griffiths has apologised after kicking a smoke bomb into a group of St Johnstone fans.

The on-loan Celtic player stated he had only meant to kick the pyrotechnic off the pitch during his team’s 2-0 Premier Sports Cup quarter-final defeat on Wednesday night.

Video footage taken by a supporter and posted on social media shows Griffiths kicking the blue smoke bomb off the pitch and high into the stand housing the away fans at Dens Park.

Dundee issued a statement over the “regrettable incident” which read: “Following the opening goal a smoke generator, amongst other items, was thrown onto the park by the visiting supporters. This pyrotechnic ended up back in the stand as Leigh kicked it to remove it from the field of play.”

Griffiths added: “It was regrettable that the pyrotechnic ended up back in the stand as my intention was just to remove it from the pitch.

“Having just lost a goal I was eager to get the match restarted as quickly as possible and I would like to apologise for any distress caused by this action.”

Police earlier confirmed they were looking into the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident involving a small number of smoke devices at Dens Park, during the match between Dundee and St Johnstone Football Clubs on Wednesday, 22 September.

“There were no injuries and no complaints have been made to police at this stage. Enquiries into the matter are ongoing.”

Griffiths could face disciplinary action from the Scottish Football Association over the incident.

The 31-year-old returned to Dundee on loan on transfer deadline day after failing to get into new Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou’s team.

