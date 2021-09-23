Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
MK Dons boss Liam Manning could name unchanged side against Wycombe

By Press Association
September 23 2021, 2.08pm
Charlie Brown is among those pushing for a recall to the MK Dons starting XI (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
MK Dons manager Liam Manning will keep any changes to a minimum as he looks to extends his side’s unbeaten run against Wycombe.

It is a policy that has served Manning well as the Milton Keynes club have racked up a six-match run without defeat, including four wins, in League One.

Any tweaks have tended to come in midfield or attack and that could be the case again on Saturday, with the likes of Tennai Watson, Charlie Brown and Josh McEachran options for the Dons boss.

Max Watters is fit again and marked his second substitute appearance after injury with a goal in the 4-1 success at Gillingham. However, fellow forward Mo Eisa (groin) and midfielder David Kasumu (hamstring) are not ready yet.

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth will freshen up his team following Wanderers’ Carabao Cup exploits in midweek.

The likes of Jack Grimmer, Josh Scowen, Gareth McCleary, Curtis Thompson and Sam Vokes are expected to be recalled, having been left out of the starting line-up against Manchester City.

Dominic Gape made his first appearance since April, after recovering from a serious calf injury, at the Etihad Stadium and he could be involved again – most likely as a substitute.

Anis Mehmeti is available again after completing a three-match ban while fellow midfielders Matt Bloomfield (concussion) and Nick Freeman (knee) will be assessed.

