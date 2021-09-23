Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Steve Cooper takes charge of Nottingham Forest as Millwall visit City Ground

By Press Association
September 23 2021, 2.08pm
Steve Cooper will take charge of his first Nottingham Forest game this weekend (Simon Galloway/PA)
Steve Cooper will begin his Nottingham Forest reign with a home match against Millwall in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday.

The former Swansea boss was appointed Chris Hughton’s successor on Tuesday after caretaker Steven Reid had helped the strugglers to a first victory of the campaign at Huddersfield last weekend.

Forest were without transfer deadline day signings Braian Ojeda and Mohamed Drager for that fixture after the pair were forced to self-isolate following international duty which took them to countries on the UK Government’s red list.

Both are back in training now and will aim to be involved under new manager Cooper while Jordi Osei-Tutu (hamstring) will need to be assessed.

Millwall need to check on Jed Wallace after illness ruled him out of the midweek Carabao Cup clash with Leicester which the Foxes won 2-0.

Danny McNamara (groin) was not risked by boss Gary Rowett but is back in training and in contention to feature against Forest.

Mason Bennett is unlikely to be involved while he continues to struggle with a back injury and Sheyi Ojo is still affected by a bout of illness.

Shaun Hutchinson did return from a thigh issue on Wednesday and Benik Afobe (knee) was used off the bench to provide the Lions manager with a timely boost.

