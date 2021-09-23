Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hartlepool forward Jordan Cook could make his full debut against Exeter

By Press Association
September 23 2021, 2.38pm
Recent signing Jordan Cook could make his full debut for Hartlepool (Simon Cooper/PA)
Recent signing Jordan Cook could make his full debut for Hartlepool (Simon Cooper/PA)

Jordan Cook could make his full debut for Hartlepool when they host Exeter.

The forward, signed by the club last week, made his first appearance as a second-half substitute in the goalless draw at Oldham but could be included from the start this time.

Gavan Holohan is likely to miss out again and could be set for an extended spell on the sidelines. The midfielder has missed the last three games with a groin injury and has been sent for a scan.

Hartlepool are also without loan signing Tyler Burey, who has returned to parent club Millwall for treatment on a torn hamstring.

Exeter’s early-season injury problems continue to ease with Archie Collins nearing a return to fitness.

The midfielder has yet to play this season due to a knee problem but featured for an hour in an under-23s match last week and could come into contention.

Josh Coley is also close to being available after stepping up his training following injury.

Jack Sparkes remains on the sidelines after breaking his collarbone last month.

