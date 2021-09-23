Hartlepool forward Jordan Cook could make his full debut against Exeter

Jordan Cook could make his full debut for Hartlepool when they host Exeter.

The forward, signed by the club last week, made his first appearance as a second-half substitute in the goalless draw at Oldham but could be included from the start this time.

Gavan Holohan is likely to miss out again and could be set for an extended spell on the sidelines. The midfielder has missed the last three games with a groin injury and has been sent for a scan.

Hartlepool are also without loan signing Tyler Burey, who has returned to parent club Millwall for treatment on a torn hamstring.

Exeter’s early-season injury problems continue to ease with Archie Collins nearing a return to fitness.

The midfielder has yet to play this season due to a knee problem but featured for an hour in an under-23s match last week and could come into contention.

Josh Coley is also close to being available after stepping up his training following injury.

Jack Sparkes remains on the sidelines after breaking his collarbone last month.