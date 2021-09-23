Kean Bryan targeting West Brom debut after recovering from injury

Kean Bryan could feature for West Brom as they take on QPR in the Sky Bet Championship.

Bryan signed for the Baggies earlier this month and is yet to feature but has been in training building up fitness.

Fellow defender Matt Clarke is progressing in his recovery from a hamstring injury, but Saturday’s game could come too soon.

Centre-back Dara O’Shea is a long-term injury concern for the Baggies after sustaining a fractured ankle while on international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

Defender Sam McCallum could be a doubt for QPR at the Hawthorns.

McCallum limped off the pitch during the penalty shootout win against Everton in the Carabao Cup.

Midfielder Luke Amos could also feature for the Hoops after coming on as a second-half substitute in the cup tie as he made his return from a cruciate ligament injury.

Striker Charlie Austin could also make his case to lead the line after scoring two goals and a penalty midweek.