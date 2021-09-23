Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kean Bryan targeting West Brom debut after recovering from injury

By Press Association
September 23 2021, 9.08pm
Kean Bryan could feature for West Brom against QPR (Tim Goode/PA)
Kean Bryan could feature for West Brom as they take on QPR in the Sky Bet Championship.

Bryan signed for the Baggies earlier this month and is yet to feature but has been in training building up fitness.

Fellow defender Matt Clarke is progressing in his recovery from a hamstring injury, but Saturday’s game could come too soon.

Centre-back Dara O’Shea is a long-term injury concern for the Baggies after sustaining a fractured ankle while on international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

Defender Sam McCallum could be a doubt for QPR at the Hawthorns.

McCallum limped off the pitch during the penalty shootout win against Everton in the Carabao Cup.

Midfielder Luke Amos could also feature for the Hoops after coming on as a second-half substitute in the cup tie as he made his return from a cruciate ligament injury.

Striker Charlie Austin could also make his case to lead the line after scoring two goals and a penalty midweek.

