Defender Lewis Thompson back in contention for Scunthorpe

Scunthorpe will have defender Lewis Thompson back in contention for the Sky Bet League Two clash with Port Vale.

Thompson missed last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Carlisle due to a dead leg.

Captain Harry Davis (head) and forward Ryan Loft (facial) are edging closer to returns but may not be risked by Iron manager Neil Cox.

Forward Harry Bunn (hamstring) and midfielder Alex Kenyon (thigh) remain out.

Port Vale will once again be without Brad Walker and Devante Rodney.

Midfielder Walker continues his recovery from a knee injury, while forward Rodney is in the middle of a three-match ban.

Defender Leon Legge remains sidelined due to a knee problem.

Vale boss Darrell Clarke could opt for an unchanged starting XI following last weekend’s 2-0 win at home to Harrogate.