Swindon set to welcome back Rob Hunt against Colchester

By Press Association
September 23 2021, 11.47pm
Swindon are back in action at The County Ground against Colchester (Tess Derry/PA)
Swindon defender Rob Hunt is expected to return for the Sky Bet League Two clash with Colchester at The County Ground.

Hunt was a late withdrawal from the squad for the 1-1 draw with Northampton after his partner went into labour on the morning of the game.

Head coach Ben Garner must decide whether to restore Ben Gladwin to the starting XI after he was demoted to the bench against the Cobblers.

“Ben came on and did great. Sometimes a player can come on and have more of an impact than when they start. Glads did that,” Garner said.

Colchester welcome back defender Luke Chambers from suspension for the trip to Wiltshire.

Chambers was sent off after being shown two yellow cards in the 3-2 away win over Barrow on September 10 and has served his one-match ban.

Boss Hayden Mullins misses the match after testing positive for Covid-19, so assistant manager Alex Dyer takes charge of the team.

Goalkeeper Darren Smith is back in contention after missing the 1-0 defeat to Crawley because of illness.

