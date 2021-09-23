Demetri Mitchell could be back for Blackpool as they play host to Barnsley

Blackpool could be boosted by the return of Demetri Mitchell for their Sky Bet Championship clash with Barnsley.

Mitchell made his first appearance of the season in Tuesday’s 3-0 Lancashire Senior Cup victory over Fleetwood after recovering from a knee injury.

The 24-year-old former Manchester United player, an ever-present for the Seasiders last season, is now pushing hard for a first-team return.

Matty Virtue, Grant Ward, Owen Dale and CJ Hamilton are still struggling with injuries.

Barnsley are lifted by the return of Liam Kitching, Jordan Williams, Ben Williams and Josh Benson.

Obbi Oulare has a strong chance of being available as he finds his way back from injury.

Romal Palmer is still at least a week away, however, as he puts his recent spell in the treatment room behind him.

“We’ve got better numbers now and it’s positive to have that after the first couple of months,” assistant coach Joe Laumann said.