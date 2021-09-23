Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Demetri Mitchell could be back for Blackpool as they play host to Barnsley

By Press Association
September 23 2021, 11.47pm
Blackpool’s Demetri Mitchell could make his first senior appearance of the season (Martin Rickett/PA)
Blackpool could be boosted by the return of Demetri Mitchell for their Sky Bet Championship clash with Barnsley.

Mitchell made his first appearance of the season in Tuesday’s 3-0 Lancashire Senior Cup victory over Fleetwood after recovering from a knee injury.

The 24-year-old former Manchester United player, an ever-present for the Seasiders last season, is now pushing hard for a first-team return.

Matty Virtue, Grant Ward, Owen Dale and CJ Hamilton are still struggling with injuries.

Barnsley are lifted by the return of Liam Kitching, Jordan Williams, Ben Williams and Josh Benson.

Obbi Oulare has a strong chance of being available as he finds his way back from injury.

Romal Palmer is still at least a week away, however, as he puts his recent spell in the treatment room behind him.

“We’ve got better numbers now and it’s positive to have that after the first couple of months,” assistant coach Joe Laumann said.

