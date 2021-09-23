Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Livingston boss David Martindale ready for another tough clash with Hearts

By Press Association
September 23 2021, 11.47pm
David Martindale’s side play Celtic, Rangers and Hearts in a seven-day spell (Andrew Milligan/PA)
David Martindale’s side play Celtic, Rangers and Hearts in a seven-day spell (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Livingston manager David Martindale will try and juggle his resources again as he prepares for another tough assignment.

Livi face Hearts in the cinch Premiership at Tynecastle on Saturday to complete a seven-day schedule which also saw them take on Celtic and Rangers.

Martindale’s side have beaten Celtic and lost 2-0 in the Premier Sports Cup against Rangers on Wednesday since Hearts last played, against Ross County last Saturday.

Livi have picked up more injury issues from Ibrox after losing Jackson Longridge for the game and handing Stephane Omeonga a debut, but Adam Lewis is set to feature after coming off early with what turned out to be a blistered heel.

Martindale said: “We need to go there with a game plan and it’s going to be very similar to Ibrox – we need to go there and frustrate Hearts.

“Hearts are unbeaten and we have played two games in the last four days, so it’s going to be a difficult game.

“It’s difficult and you try to kid yourself on that you are not thinking about the next game, but subconsciously you are.”

Martindale finds that team selections in such busy weeks are dictated by knocks and injuries.

“Young Adam had to come off with a slight knock and Jack McMillan came on,” he said. “It’s about trying to freshen things up and make sure we are still putting the best team on the park that we possibly can.

“Ben Williamson comes back into the mix. Ben couldn’t play at Ibrox and he played a massive part in the victory on Sunday.

“We will try and get some fresh legs on the park. A few boys took a few knocks on Wednesday so that probably rules them out of contention for Saturday.

“Jackson Longridge and Scott Pittman were on the bench to do a bit on the pitch before and after the game. I probably could have got 10-15 minutes out of them if I needed to.

“Stephane is a bit tight but that’s to be expected.”

