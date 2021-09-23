Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
I’d fight King Kong – Anthony Joshua ready for any challenge

By Press Association
September 23 2021, 11.47pm
Anthony Joshua defends his world titles on Saturday (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Anthony Joshua insisted he is ready and willing to take on all challengers ahead of his world heavyweight title showdown against Oleksandr Usyk, saying: “If you told me I was fighting King Kong, I would give it a go”.

Joshua puts his WBA, IBF and WBO titles on the line against his fellow London 2012 gold medallist, an unbeaten opponent who is a former undisputed world cruiserweight champion, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend.

The pair were brought together following the collapse of Joshua’s all-British contest against Tyson Fury, with the Watford fighter then ordered by the WBO to fulfil his mandatory obligation against the Ukrainian southpaw.

While Usyk has had only two fights in boxing’s blue riband division and he will be giving up physical advantages in height, reach and almost certainly weight, his skillset is rated among the best in any weight category.

Joshua, though, is adamant he had no intention of vacating one of his belts in order to swerve Usyk and is relishing a fight where more than 60,000 fans are set to swarm on north London on Saturday night.

“I don’t really fight good fighters because I want people to respect me or anything like that,” the 31-year-old said at a respectful press conference between the pair on Thursday afternoon.

“It’s not complicated, if you told me I was fighting King Kong I would give it a go, honestly.

“It’s an opportunity for me to work, this is my job. I’m just going to work, he’s going to work. It’s a blessing. These are the best days of my life.”

Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua won Olympic gold in London (Nick Potts/PA)

After memorably claiming Olympic gold nine years ago, Joshua rose quickly through the paid ranks and won his first world title after just 16 fights – although he believes he is still capable of refining his skills.

Indeed, he revealed he has enjoyed the incremental improvements he has made since first stepping through the ropes and intends to return to training next Monday or Tuesday.

“I’m not an easy fight for anyone,” he added. “I like fighting, God has blessed me and showed me the path to get into boxing. It has to be a reason why I’m here, it’s been quick.

“When I started boxing I was absolutely s***. I’m still getting better.

“I like the challenges because I was training, come back three months later and beat the guys up who were giving me problems. I’d fight, if I lost I’d come back again.

“This fight gives me the motivation to practice. I’ve had fun in camp, it’s been demanding and challenging but we make it fun because it’s practice. When you can see improvements like a dog or a baby and you praise them, they want to do more and I want to give more and more each day.”

Anthony Joshua, left, and Oleksandr Usyk
Anthony Joshua, left, and Oleksandr Usyk addressed the media on Thursday (Zac Goodwin/PA)

While Joshua came dressed in a tracksuit and cap, Usyk, 34, was in a garish three-piece red suit with a yellow tie. The fighters had a friendly handshake before the press conference and after an intense, but uneventful, staredown.

Usyk, who won gold the day before Joshua in the division below at London 2012, said: “I think me and Anthony are going to make another stat in history, something that people later will be talking about and people will remember.”

