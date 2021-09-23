Rekeil Pyke could return for Shrewsbury in the home fixture against Wimbledon

Shrewsbury will check on forward Rekeil Pyke ahead of the Sky Bet League One match with AFC Wimbledon.

Pyke has returned to squad training after being away for 10 days following a positive test for Covid-19, but could lack match fitness.

Manager Steve Cotterill reported no other fresh selection concerns following last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday.

Defender George Nurse and forward Daniel Udoh are pressing for a start, having come on during the second half against the Owls.

AFC Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson is expected to freshen up the side again following the midweek 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat at Arsenal.

Forward Aaron Pressley and midfielder Ethan Chislett both started on the bench against the Gunners, with fit-again Ollie Palmer and Jack Rudoni coming into the side.

Defender Cheye Alexander could also return, while Dan Csoka should also be an option having shaken off his recent shoulder issue.

On-loan Watford frontman Dapo Mebude will be hoping for another chance to impress after his substitute appearance at the Emirates Stadium, but Paul Osew’s ongoing ankle injury could keep him out again.