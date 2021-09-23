Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Junior Stanislas and Lewis Cook nearing fitness but miss Luton clash

By Press Association
September 23 2021, 11.47pm
Bournemouth midfielders Junior Stanislas, left, and Lewis Cook have been able to resume some training (Martin Rickett/PA)
Bournemouth midfielders Junior Stanislas, left, and Lewis Cook have been able to resume some training (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sky Bet Championship leaders Bournemouth will head into the match against Luton still without midfielders Junior Stanislas and Lewis Cook, who are stepping up their recovery.

Stanislas has been sidelined since the end of August, while Cook continues his rehabilitation from a serious knee injury – but both have been taking part in some training again.

Cook has not featured since rupturing his ACL in March but could get some match action with the Under-21s ahead of a return to first-team action.

Reserve goalkeeper Will Dennis should be available again after a minor issue in the warm-up at Cardiff, while midfielders Jefferson Lerma and Ben Pearson have also shaken off knocks.

Luton boss Nathan Jones has several selection concerns ahead of the trip to the Vitality Stadium.

Striker Danny Hylton picked up a calf problem during the warm-up against Swansea last weekend, so continues to be assessed.

Glen Rea turned out for the development side against Stevenage Under-23s on Tuesday and could be in contention for a return to the starting XI.

Dan Potts, Sonny Bradley, Amari’i Bell, Allan Campbell, Fred Onyedinma and Admiral Muskwe all continue their own recovery.

