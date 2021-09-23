Junior Stanislas and Lewis Cook nearing fitness but miss Luton clash

Sky Bet Championship leaders Bournemouth will head into the match against Luton still without midfielders Junior Stanislas and Lewis Cook, who are stepping up their recovery.

Stanislas has been sidelined since the end of August, while Cook continues his rehabilitation from a serious knee injury – but both have been taking part in some training again.

Cook has not featured since rupturing his ACL in March but could get some match action with the Under-21s ahead of a return to first-team action.

Reserve goalkeeper Will Dennis should be available again after a minor issue in the warm-up at Cardiff, while midfielders Jefferson Lerma and Ben Pearson have also shaken off knocks.

Luton boss Nathan Jones has several selection concerns ahead of the trip to the Vitality Stadium.

Striker Danny Hylton picked up a calf problem during the warm-up against Swansea last weekend, so continues to be assessed.

Glen Rea turned out for the development side against Stevenage Under-23s on Tuesday and could be in contention for a return to the starting XI.

Dan Potts, Sonny Bradley, Amari’i Bell, Allan Campbell, Fred Onyedinma and Admiral Muskwe all continue their own recovery.