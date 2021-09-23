Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Morecambe duo face fitness assessments before clash with Accrington

By Press Association
September 23 2021, 11.47pm
Morecambe’s Aaron Wildig faces a fitness assessment (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Morecambe’s Aaron Wildig faces a fitness assessment (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Morecambe will assess Jonah Ayunga and Aaron Wildig before Saturday’s Sky Bet League One clash with rivals Accrington.

Summer signing Ayunga has been back training for a week after sustaining a knee complaint in last month’s Carabao Cup win at Blackburn.

Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson said the former Bristol Rovers player would be assessed on Friday, as will Wildig having been ill in recent days.

Defender Ryan Cooney is suspended after picking up his fifth booking, while Courtney Duffus and Jon Obika continue their rehabilitation from injury.

Accrington boss John Coleman will speak to striker Dion Charles before deciding whether he plays on Saturday.

The Northern Ireland international was left out of last weekend’s loss to Wigan after the manager questioned his loyalty to the club.

Coleman says there is “no animosity” with Charles and will speak to the striker ahead of the game, adding “until we feel Dion is ready to play, he won’t play”.

Accrington skipper Seamus Conneely and winger John O’Sullivan built fitness playing for the under-23s on Tuesday, but Joe Pritchard and Harvey Rodgers remain out.

