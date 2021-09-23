Rekeil Pyke could return for Shrewsbury in the home fixture against Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
By Press Association
September 23 2021, 11.47pm
Shrewsbury forward Rekeil Pyke has returned to training following 10 days away after testing positive for Covid-19 (Richard Sellers/PA)
Shrewsbury will check on forward Rekeil Pyke ahead of the Sky Bet League One match with AFC Wimbledon.

Pyke has returned to squad training after being away for 10 days following a positive test for Covid-19, but could lack match fitness.

Manager Steve Cotterill reported no other fresh selection concerns following last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday.

Defender George Nurse and forward Daniel Udoh are pressing for a start, having come on during the second half against the Owls.

AFC Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson is expected to freshen up the side again following the midweek 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat at Arsenal.

Forward Aaron Pressley and midfielder Ethan Chislett both started on the bench against the Gunners, with fit-again Ollie Palmer and Jack Rudoni coming into the side.

Defender Cheye Alexander could also return, while Dan Csoka should also be an option having shaken off his recent shoulder issue.

On-loan Watford frontman Dapo Mebude will be hoping for another chance to impress after his substitute appearance at the Emirates Stadium, but Paul Osew’s ongoing ankle injury could keep him out again.

