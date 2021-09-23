Wes Hoolahan remains a doubt for Cambridge’s clash with Fleetwood

Cambridge midfielder Wes Hoolahan has a 50/50 chance of featuring in the game against Fleetwood at the Abbey Stadium on Saturday.

The 39-year-old missed last week’s 2-1 win over Portsmouth at Fratton Park after picking a muscular chest injury the week before and is awaiting the results of a scan.

Goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov is likely to take his place in between the sticks again after being rested for the U’s 1-0 EFL Trophy win over Tottenham Under 23’s in midweek.

Joe Ironside is expected to start up front, hoping to add to his tally of five goals for the season.

Fleetwood will be without defender Darnell Johnson for the rest of the campaign.

The 23-year-old was substituted in Fleetwood’s 4-2 win over Rotherham a fortnight ago with an Achilles injury which will keep him out of action until next season.

Anthony Pilkington has not featured since August after picking up an injury in training but could be in contention for some playing time off the bench.

Callum Morton has two goals in his last two games and is pushing to start up front once again for the Cod Army.