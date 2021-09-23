Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Conor Washington doubtful before Charlton clash with Portsmouth

By Press Association
September 23 2021, 11.47pm
Conor Washington could be a doubt for Charlton (Steven Paston/PA)
Conor Washington could be a doubt for Charlton (Steven Paston/PA)

Striker Conor Washington could be an injury doubt ahead of Charlton’s clash with Portsmouth.

The forward sustained a kick to his ankle and was taken off just after half-time during the Addicks’ midweek game against Gillingham.

Charlton manager Nigel Adkins may tinker with his starting line-up again after making seven changes to his side for the Gills game.

The Addicks are still without Ryan Inniss (thigh) and Ronnie Schwartz (calf) as they recover from injury.

Clark Robertson is expected to be out of action for Portsmouth for an unspecified timeframe.

The Pompey captain sustained a hip injury during a training session and it is uncertain when he will be back for the side.

Defender Connor Ogilvie could be in line to feature against Charlton as he recovers from a quad injury.

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley told the club website: “We’re certainly hopeful for Connor. He’s made good progress and it looks positive for Saturday.”

