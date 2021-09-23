Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bristol City could be unchanged for clash with Fulham

By Press Association
September 23 2021, 11.47pm
Nigel Pearson is set to name an unchanged side against Fulham (Nick Potts/PA)
Nigel Pearson is set to name an unchanged side against Fulham (Nick Potts/PA)

Nigel Pearson is expected to name an unchanged line-up for his side’s Sky Bet Championship clash with high-flying Fulham.

Pearson was delighted with City’s late win at QPR last weekend and once again is set to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Young midfielder Kasey Palmer is among those pressing for some first-team minutes after not featuring for over a month.

Despite winning three times on their travels, City go into the game looking to end a 14-match winless run at home.

Fulham will still be without teenage star Fabio Carvalho who is sidelined due to a toe injury.

Marco Silva changed his entire line-up for their midweek Carabao Cup clash with Leeds and will resume normal service, although some of those who impressed have a chance to figure.

Silva is still without longer-term absentees Tom Cairney and Terence Kongolo, although both players are working their way back to fitness.

The Cottagers will be anxious to return to winning ways after their surprise 2-1 home defeat to Reading last weekend.

