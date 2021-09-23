Liam Kinsella misses Walsall’s clash with Bristol Rovers

Walsall will be without Liam Kinsella for the Sky Bet League Two match against Bristol Rovers as the midfielder is set for knee surgery.

Kinsella limped off towards the end of the defeat at Newport last weekend, with scans showing the need for an operation, but he is not expected to be a long-term absentee.

Joss Labadie continues to serve a three-match suspension following a red card against Bradford, so Brendan Kiernan and Sam Perry could be in contention to start.

Forwards Conor Wilkinson (hamstring) and Rory Holden (knee) continue their own recovery.

Bristol Rovers will check on defender Mark Hughes ahead of the trip to the Banks’s Stadium.

Hughes missed the defeat to Leyton Orient because of a sore Achilles, and Pirates boss Joey Barton will make a late decision.

Midfielder Josh Grant has been carrying a foot problem, but should be involved again.

Striker Leon Clarke (hamstring) is expected to be a long-term absentee, while midfielder Sam Nicholson (shin) and goalkeeper Anssi Jaakkola (Achilles) are also still not fully fit.