Nick Powell fit to return for Stoke as they play host to Hull

By Press Association
September 23 2021, 11.47pm
Nick Powell could return after injury for Stoke (David Davies/PA)
Nick Powell could return after injury for Stoke (David Davies/PA)

Nick Powell is set to return for Stoke when Michael O’Neill’s side host Hull in Saturday’s Championship clash.

Midfielder Powell has recovered from a thigh problem and is in line for his first league start in a month.

Joe Allen has shaken off a toe concern and should be available too.

Josh Tymon is another option in midfield having also been deployed at full-back earlier this season.

Greg Docherty will face a late fitness test for Hull.

The midfielder missed the 3-1 loss to Sheffield United with a hamstring injury but is pushing hard to return.

Alfie Jones could be back in a match squad for the first time in a month.

The defender has moved closer to a return from his thigh injury.

