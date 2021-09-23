Fernandes’ promise and De Roon’s long wait – Thursday’s sporting social By Press Association September 23 2021, 11.48pm Bruno Fernandes has vowed Manchester United will improve (Rafal Oleksiewicz/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 23. Football A long wait for Atalanta’s Marten De Roon… I bet Messi never has to deal with this. pic.twitter.com/W4uG6YPP1h— Marten de Roon (@Dirono) September 23, 2021 Bruno Fernandes vowed Manchester United would improve. Really frustrating and disappointing to be out of one of the competitions at such an early stage…Time to reflect , to improve and to fight hard for the other competitions. #mufc pic.twitter.com/HiirH0AJO2— Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) September 22, 2021 Will Patrice Evra soon be prowling the touchline? To the @PFA, @England and all my tutors. manager process loading…. #ilovethisgame #positive4evra #coaching— Patrice Evra (@Evra) September 23, 2021 James Rodriguez bid farewell to Everton. I want to thank my teammates, who welcomed me well, I wish them the best and I also want to thank Everton fans. A pity not to have played in goodison park with you, it would have been very nice. I always wanted to win , that is my mentality. I wish you all the best. 👋🏼 JR10 pic.twitter.com/YRwzlPtfco— James Rodríguez (@jamesdrodriguez) September 23, 2021 Not a bad haul for Karim Benzema. 🔥 @Benzema 🔥2⃣0⃣0⃣ goles en @LaLiga #RealFootball | #RMHistory pic.twitter.com/PJtSfoxTul— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) September 23, 2021 Eddie Nketiah was looking back on his goal against AFC Wimbledon. 📶❤️ @Arsenal https://t.co/D7QjmhbOoJ— Eddie Nketiah 📞 (@EddieNketiah9) September 23, 2021 Kelechi Iheanacho knows who to thank. Cheers @Ndidi25 BIGWILF 🤝 https://t.co/U4S3naNPEB— Kelechi Iheanacho (@67Kelechi) September 23, 2021 Cricket Kevin Pietersen started the day in style. Coffee and a live safari from SA before a day of zooms commence…! Have the best day, everyone! 💫 pic.twitter.com/OthJ8QDM7u— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) September 23, 2021 Formula One Looks like Daniel Ricciardo lost a bet with McLaren team-mate Lando Norris! Apart from just getting beat 5-0 by Lando in table tennis, he’s taught me so much this year, especially in high speed corners. Impressive. He’s got some large cojones. Something I don’t have. #DR3— Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) September 23, 2021 Hopefully my last tweet now makes more sense pic.twitter.com/h6Mdg1Ls9G— Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) September 23, 2021 Golf Ryder Cup glamour! Team Europe kicking off the Ryder Cup in style. 🤵 pic.twitter.com/Bxw6Apepmd— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) September 23, 2021 Last night with the lads! #TeamEurope pic.twitter.com/gyE3LCdaBj— Tommy Fleetwood (@TommyFleetwood1) September 23, 2021 Tee time for Ian Poulter. First tee at the Ryder Cup. It should be illegal to have this much fun.👊🏼🇪🇺🏆📸 @LukeDonald @McIlroyRory @terrymundy @RyderCupEurope pic.twitter.com/Hta2a34pFy— Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) September 23, 2021 Boxing It’s almost time for Joshua v Usyk. Another day in camp. pic.twitter.com/30klB7CRGp— Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) September 23, 2021 Rugby union Successful surgery for James Haskell. I made through all ok 🥰 pic.twitter.com/NIBGDXYfhE— James Haskell (@jameshaskell) September 23, 2021 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Fernandes’ promise and De Roon’s long wait – Thursday’s sporting social Cristiano Ronaldo and England Women celebrate – Thursday’s sporting social Mourinho on holiday and England get set for Ukraine – Thursday’s sporting social