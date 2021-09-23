Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cameron Brannagan back in contention as Oxford host Gillingham

By Press Association
September 23 2021, 11.48pm
Cameron Brannagan is back in contention for Oxford (John Walton/PA)
Oxford have a strong squad to pick from for their Sky Bet League One clash with Gillingham.

Cameron Brannagan missed his first league match of the year against Cheltenham last weekend but is back in contention along with Elliott Moore and Sam Winnall.

Moore picked up a back problem getting into his car and has missed the last two matches while Winnall has been struggling with a hip problem.

Marcus McGuane is back in training after a month out with a thigh injury and has been pencilled in for a return in the Papa John’s Trophy on October 5, leaving Jamie Hanson as the only player still sidelined.

Gillingham welcome Stuart O’Keefe back from suspension.

The midfielder served a one-match ban in Tuesday’s draw with Charlton following his dismissal against MK Dons.

Forward John Akinde returned to the squad on Tuesday following injury as a unused substitute but Daniel Phillips, Ryan Jackson and Mustapha Carayol all remained on the sidelines.

Gerald Sithole and Danny Lloyd impressed as half-time substitutes and will hope to have forced their way into the side.

