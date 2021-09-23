Lys Mousset and David McGoldrick in training ahead of Blades’ clash with Derby

Sheffield United strikers Lys Mousset and David McGoldrick have returned to training ahead of the visit of Derby.

Mousset has been absent since suffering a hamstring injury in the opening game of the season against Birmingham.

McGoldrick has been sidelined since the end of August after sustaining a back injury.

The Blades are monitoring the fitness of Sander Berge, Ben Davies, Luke Freeman and Oli Burke.

Troubled Derby can welcome back Craig Forsyth from suspension.

The experienced left-back has completed a retrospective three-match ban for a challenge during the 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest last month.

Colin Kazim-Richards will not be back until after the next international break and Krystian Bielik is still out with a knee injury.

The Rams kick off bottom of the table after they went into administration this week and were deducted 12 points.