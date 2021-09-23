Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Alex Pattison could return for Harrogate’s League Two clash against Stevenage

By Press Association
September 23 2021, 11.48pm
Alex Pattison could be back in action for Harrogate (Adam Davy/PA)
Alex Pattison could be back in action for Harrogate (Adam Davy/PA)

Alex Pattison could come back into contention for Harrogate’s League Two clash with Stevenage.

The midfielder is hoping to be fit in time to feature on Saturday after a head injury.

Sunderland loan winger Jack Diamond will be available again having served a one-match suspension.

Lewis Page will miss out due to a hamstring problem.

Ross Marshall should feature again as Stevenage bid to hit back from their 4-0 Carabao Cup loss to Forest Green.

Marshall stepped in for the suspended Terence Vancooten for the Gloucestershire trip and is likely to deputise again.

Stevenage will hope goalkeeper Sacha Bastien has shaken off the knock he picked up last week.

Goalkeeping coach Luke O’Reilly will be pressed into service on the bench again should Bastien fail to recover.

