Stephen Glass delighted to have Ryan Hedges available again against St Mirren

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has welcomed the major boost of Ryan Hedges being available again.

Hedges has been out since suffering a hamstring injury in a 2-1 Premier Sports Cup defeat by Raith Rovers on August 15, the first match of Aberdeen’s current seven-match run without a win.

The Dons are looking to end that run against St Mirren in Paisley on Saturday and Hedges will be unleashed at some stage.

Quoted on the club’s official website, Glass said: “Ryan trained with us fully this week, he looks good. The decision we have is if we start him or to bring him off the bench.

“We will consult with the fitness and the medical staff towards the end of the week.

“It is a big positive for us to have him. You can see how much we have missed him.

“He has good imagination and is a little bit different. Everyone is looking forward to having him back in the group. Anytime you are not creating or scoring as much as you should, an attacking player coming back is a huge positive.

“The addition of Ryan will definitely help. There are a lot of boys who are so close to creating a lot of things.

“It is important to continue to focus on what we have been doing and we are not a million miles away from where we should be.

“It doesn’t take much to start climbing the league and it doesn’t take much to start winning games.

“We have not been cut open by teams, it has been our own situations as a group rather than other teams. It is important that we focus on that and how we can fix it and how we can focus on winning games.”

Glass, who will again be without Marley Watkins, added: “The process is a little bit longer than we would have liked but it is happening at a lot of places and it is not always straight forward and everybody knows there are a few bumps on the road.”

Meanwhile, Aberdeen and Dundee have agreed to put their cinch Premiership meeting back three hours to a 6pm kick-off on Saturday, October 16.

Both clubs – who have American-based chairmen – requested the later start to facilitate international broadcast of the game.

The Dons wrote on Twitter: “It is part of the club’s plan to trial different approaches in pursuit of attracting greater attendances and exposure. Feedback from fans will be welcomed and monitored to inform any future changes.”