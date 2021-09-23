Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Jota hits first Celtic goal in Premier Sports Cup quarter-final win over Raith

By Press Association
September 23 2021, 11.48pm
Celtic’s Jota celebrates his opener (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Celtic’s Jota celebrates his opener (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Jota scored his first Celtic goal as Ange Postecoglou’s side moved into the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals following a straightforward 3-0 win over 10-man Raith Rovers.

The Portuguese wide player finished well for the opener and produced the strike that allowed Liel Abada to net on the rebound.

David Turnbull notched his sixth goal of the season before Dario Zanatta was sent off just before the hour mark.

Celtic comfortably saw out the game against the cinch Championship side without ever threatening to move up the gears.

Postecoglou made three changes to his starting line-up following defeat at Livingston, all in the back four. Anthony Ralston, Carl Starfelt and Adam Montgomery came in to join Cameron Carter-Vickers.

James McCarthy retained his place after his inauspicious first start in West Lothian and spent a fair part of an uneventful first quarter apologising to team-mates over misplaced passes.

The Republic of Ireland midfielder redeemed himself with a brilliant reverse pass to set up Jota for the opener in the 26th minute. The on-loan Benfica winger got a run on Reghan Tumilty and found himself beyond the Raith back four before raising his shot above the diving Jamie MacDonald.

Joe Hart soon made his first save, from Aidan Connolly, after Celtic lost possession while playing it around deep in their own half.

Jota was heavily involved in the second goal five minutes before half-time. The wide player beat his man and fired a powerful strike that MacDonald could only parry into the path of Abada, who nodded home.

Celtic moved further ahead two minutes into the second half. Albian Ajeti tracked back to regain possession near the halfway line to allow Turnbull to stride forward and stroke a curling effort into the net from 25 yards.

Tom Rogic shot straight at MacDonald from a decent chance before the odds stacked further against the visitors when Zanatta picked up two yellow cards inside five minutes. After being booked for a foul on Rogic, the winger was sent off in the 59th minute for pulling back Ralston.

Postecoglou soon handed Liam Scales a debut at left-back and the former Shamrock Rovers defender showed a willingness to get on the ball.

There would be no onslaught against the 10 men with MacDonald making comfortable saves from Turnbull and substitute Ismaila Soro, while Raith had a couple of promising attacks which ended with blocked shots.

Celtic fans looking to get their first glimpse of recent signing Giorgos Giakoumakis were disappointed with the striker remaining on the bench.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier