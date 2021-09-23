Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jack Ross ‘excited’ by Rangers clash as Hibernian semi-final run goes on

By Press Association
September 23 2021, 11.49pm
Jack Ross is looking forward to going back to Hampden (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jack Ross is relishing a Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Rangers after his Hibernian side beat Dundee United 3-1 in the quarter-final at Tannadice.

The Easter Road side will meet Steven Gerrard’s team in November after progressing to the last four of a domestic tournament for the fifth consecutive time.

The upcoming semi-final represents the first Hampden showdown between the teams since the dramatic 2016 Scottish Cup final, which Hibs won 3-2.

Ross said: “Whoever we got, it was going to be a tough game. I’m excited by it.

“The big difference from the previous semi-finals is the size of the crowd that will be there and a good atmosphere will be generated.

“It’s a brilliant tie. Rangers won three of the games last season but I thought we were highly competitive. It’s about taking that next step.

“We play Rangers in the league before the semi-final as well which will be a good barometer to see where we’re at as well. It will give us some indication of how we plan for that game.

“There’s a lot of football still to be played before that time. It’s just brilliant for the players to be in another semi-final.”

Ross was thrilled with his team’s performance as first-half goals from Joe Newell, Scott Allan and Martin Boyle put the tie beyond United.

He said: “I was really pleased with a really strong performance. We were ruthless in the first half when the game was open. They gave up a couple of opportunities but we carried that attacking threat that we have. We have scored a lot of goals this season and we have pace and creativity in the final third.”

United manager Tam Courts felt the officials were wrong to award Hibs the penalty from which Boyle scored Hibs’ third, while home goalscorer Peter Pawlett also had a goal dubiously ruled out at 3-1.

He said: “I’m really disappointed by that, really disappointed for the players. Mark Reynolds has had to spend some time on the bench, comes on and performs so admirably well, and then has to deal with an unjust penalty decision. I’m really disappointed for him.

“Then Peter Pawlett, who I think is in the form of his life and is a real joy to watch, it would have been a cracking finale if we had been awarded that legitimate goal and took it down the home stretch. Unfortunately we never got that opportunity.”

