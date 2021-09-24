Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Sam Darnold has two touchdowns as Carolina Panthers beat Houston Texans

By Press Association
September 24 2021, 4.35am
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold breaks away from Houston Texans defensive tackle Roy Lopez (Eric Christian Smith/AP)
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold breaks away from Houston Texans defensive tackle Roy Lopez (Eric Christian Smith/AP)

Quarterback Sam Darnold posted two rushing touchdowns as the Carolina Panthers swept past the Houston Texans 24-9.

Darnold, in his first season with the Panthers after moving from the New York Jets, led his team to their third straight win in the current campaign.

He led a 88-yard 10-play drive in the first, capped off with a five-yard run as Carolina went up 7-0 with the Texans pulling back just before half-time when Davis Mills connected with Anthony Miller.

Tommy Tremble scored on the ground as the Panthers increased the lead to 14-6 and Darnold capped off an impressive display with a one-yard rushing TD with four minutes left on the clock.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier