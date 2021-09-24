Sam Darnold has two touchdowns as Carolina Panthers beat Houston Texans By Press Association September 24 2021, 4.35am Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold breaks away from Houston Texans defensive tackle Roy Lopez (Eric Christian Smith/AP) Quarterback Sam Darnold posted two rushing touchdowns as the Carolina Panthers swept past the Houston Texans 24-9. Darnold, in his first season with the Panthers after moving from the New York Jets, led his team to their third straight win in the current campaign. TOUCHDOWN PANTHERS!!! pic.twitter.com/dRjTywf7UD— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 24, 2021 He led a 88-yard 10-play drive in the first, capped off with a five-yard run as Carolina went up 7-0 with the Texans pulling back just before half-time when Davis Mills connected with Anthony Miller. Tommy Tremble scored on the ground as the Panthers increased the lead to 14-6 and Darnold capped off an impressive display with a one-yard rushing TD with four minutes left on the clock. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Buffalo Bills record first NFL shutout of season to beat Miami Dolphins Las Vegas Raiders edge out Baltimore Ravens 33-27 in overtime Kyler Murray shines as Arizona Cardinals thrash Tennessee Titans