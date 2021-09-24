Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tam Courts confident Dundee United are heading in the right direction

By Press Association
September 24 2021, 12.18pm
Tam Courts has taken encouragement from Dundee United’s last two displays at Tannadice. (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Tam Courts believes there are plenty of positives for Dundee United to ponder as they prepare to end a big week with a trip to Celtic Park on Sunday.

The Tannadice side won the Dundee derby last weekend before losing 3-1 at home to Hibernian in Thursday’s Premier Sports Cup quarter-final.

Courts’ side were well in the match throughout but somehow found themselves 3-0 down at half-time before threatening a comeback with a strong second-half display.

Despite missing out on a return to Hampden, the manager is optimistic that his team are heading in the right direction overall and shouldn’t fear this weekend’s cinch Premiership trip to Glasgow.

He said: “The players can see what we’re trying to do. When we reflect on Thursday, you can see a lot of good individual performances, a lot of good passages of play, and a lot of good control of the game against probably the third best team in the country so there were more than enough positives to take from it.

“This was always going to be a big week. We got the platform and the springboard from winning on Sunday.

“That was a big one for the fans, the players and the staff to know we can win on those big emotional occasions.

“Thursday was about taking our fans to Hampden, which they missed out on last year, so we’re bitterly disappointed that we couldn’t do that. Now, looking ahead to Celtic Park on Sunday, it’s an exciting prospect and one that we’ll be ready for.”

On-loan Manchester United midfielder Dylan Levitt, who started against Hibs after an impressive substitute outing in the Dundee derby, echoed his manager’s sentiments.

He said: “It was a positive performance against Hibs, I felt we controlled the game. We’re obviously disappointed not to be going to Hampden but we’ll dust ourselves off and be ready for Sunday. We’re looking forward to it.”

