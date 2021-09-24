Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jurgen Klopp excited to discover if safe standing can enhance Anfield atmosphere

By Press Association
September 24 2021, 12.54pm Updated: September 24 2021, 2.22pm
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is excited at the prospect of safe standing being trialled at the top level of the English game (Joe Giddens/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is excited to see whether safe standing can make the atmosphere at Anfield even better.

It was announced on Wednesday that a pilot programme offering licensed safe standing areas at approved clubs which are currently subject to the Government’s all-seater policy is set to start on January 1 of next year and run until the end of the season.

It is understood Liverpool will not apply to take part in this pilot because it is already running its own trial, with temporary rail seating in two areas of Anfield. The Merseyside club’s current trial is only designed to allow safe standing at particular moments of excitement in a game, rather than throughout a game.

The Reds will then review their trial at the end of the season.

Temporary rail seating will be trialled at Anfield this season
Klopp was encouraged that standing in the top divisions of English football was being talked about and tested again.

A blanket ban has been in place for more than 25 years, after legislation was passed in the wake of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster which led to the deaths of 97 Liverpool fans.

“I think it’s a good moment to start thinking about how we can get back to where we were,” the German said on Friday.

“Football is really about atmosphere, we all know that, and the more people in the stadium, the better the atmosphere is.

“The more people, in the right position, the better the atmosphere is. I’m pretty sure the people on the Kop stand most of the time anyway.

“But it’s good that we’re talking about it again, that we might reintroduce it again, test it again and I’m pretty sure the people are now responsible enough.

“I like the idea and I’m really excited about how much better the atmosphere could be at Anfield if we have safe standing. I’d be really surprised if it could be even better, but I hope for that, so let’s see.”

Tottenham, Manchester City and Manchester United are among the clubs understood to be keen on applying.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “I know that the club is supportive, we want to trial that.

“As long as the safety is in place, (with) standing, the atmosphere builds. When you stand up, you’re more passionate and emotional, so I’m looking forward to trialling that if everything goes to plan.”

Manchester United fans in the new rail seating section at Old Trafford for the pre-season friendly against Brentford
Manchester United fans in the new rail seating section at Old Trafford for the pre-season friendly against Brentford (Nick Potts/PA)

Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo said: “I know that our stadium is ready and it is up to our fans to decide how. But in terms of safety and security, everything is ready and safe. Standing and seeing a match… I like to see the crowd standing up, honestly.”

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith also cautiously welcomed this week’s news.

“I think it’s a good idea. Spectators should always have a choice of whether they sit or stand for a game,” he said.

“It’s been trialled at other clubs and seems to have been trialled really well. The consumers are the spectators and they should have a choice of what they do.

“If it’s been given the go-ahead from the Government then hopefully we can get it into Villa Park.”

