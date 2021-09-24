Danny Mayor and George Cooper could return as Plymouth take on Doncaster

Plymouth hope to have Danny Mayor and George Cooper back as they try and make it eight games unbeaten against Doncaster.

Mayor (thigh) and Cooper have returned to training this week after injuries and boss Ryan Lowe hopes to have them in his squad.

Niall Ennis and James Bolton remain in the treatment room and will not feature.

Striker Kieran Agard will be hoping for his first start for the club after three substitute appearances following his arrival as a free agent earlier this month.

Doncaster are sweating on the fitness of John Bostock.

The midfielder suffered an ankle injury in the Papa John’s Trophy win over Manchester City Under-21s and is a doubt.

Jon Taylor and Fejiri Okenabirhie are long-term absentees but hope to be back in action next month.

Boss Richie Wellens, whose side are bottom of the league, has no other fresh injury concerns.