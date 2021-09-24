Tom Flanagan returns from suspension as Sunderland clash with Bolton

Sunderland will have defender Tom Flanagan available again following suspension for the Sky Bet League One match against Bolton.

Northern Ireland international Flanagan served out a one-game ban in last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Fleetwood after picking up a fifth booking in the previous league fixture against Accrington.

Black Cats boss Lee Johnson made eight changes for the midweek Carabao Cup win at Wigan, where on-loan Everton forward Nathan Broadhead scored his first goal for the club.

Forward Leon Dajaku, a loan signing from German club Union Berlin, made his debut against the Latics, so should be involved again, while defenders Denver Hume (hamstring) and Arbenit Xhemajli (ACL) continue their rehabilitation.

Bolton are set to be boosted by the return of Declan John for the trip to the Stadium of Light.

Welsh defender John has not featured since the end of August because of illness, but is back in contention to face his former club.

Harry Brockbank has also made his return to training following a hamstring injury, although the defender is expected to need more time to build up match fitness.

Forward Amadou Bakayoko (calf) is also edging closer to a return, while defender Liam Edwards (knee), midfielders Xavier Amaechi (foot) and Andy Tutte (hamstring) remain unavailable.