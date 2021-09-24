Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hayden Coulson facing late fitness test for Ipswich

By Press Association
September 24 2021, 12.56pm
Hayden Coulson picked up an apparent groin problem in the win at Lincoln (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Hayden Coulson picked up an apparent groin problem in the win at Lincoln (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Ipswich will check on defender Hayden Coulson ahead of the Sky Bet League One match against Sheffield Wednesday.

Left-back Coulson was forced off early in the second half of last weekend’s win at Lincoln with an apparent groin problem, so continues to be assessed.

Goalkeeper Christian Walton was not fit to make the squad against the Imps, leaving Czech Vaclav Hladky in line for another start ahead of Tomas Holy.

Defender Toto Nsiala is expected to be available following his hamstring problem picked up at the start of the season, while deadline-day signing Sam Morsy is serving out a three-match league ban after his dismissal in his last appearance for Middlesbrough.

Sheffield Wednesday report no new fresh injury concerns ahead of the trip to Portman Road.

Midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru could feature as the 20-year-old looks to make a first start of the season.

Defender Lewis Gibson, on loan from Everton, is building up fitness following a hamstring problem but will not be rushed back into action.

Midfielder Josh Windass (hamstring) is another continuing his rehabilitation, while Australian Massimo Luongo is not expected to be in action again until January.

