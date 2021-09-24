Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
No new injuries for Rochdale ahead of Oldham clash

By Press Association
September 24 2021, 1.20pm
Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale has reported no fresh injury concerns (Mike Egerton/PA)
Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale has reported no fresh injury concerns (Mike Egerton/PA)

Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale has reported no fresh injury problems ahead of Saturday’s League Two clash with Oldham.

Stockdale had a fully-fit squad to choose from for Tuesday night’s 4-1 Carabao Cup defeat at Burnley, and should have all his options available again.

The manager was left impressed with the way his younger players stood up to the challenge of playing away to Premier League opposition, and will look to translate that back into League Two as his side sit just outside the play-off places.

Dale have bounced back from taking only one point from their opening three league games, with the Burnley loss their first in eight in all competitions.

Oldham will have Harrison McGahey available for the short trip to the Crown Oil Arena after resolving the ex-Scunthorpe defender’s registration issues, but still have major selection headaches.

Manager Keith Curle has been critical of the EFL this week for its handling of the Latics’ transfer embargo, with registration problems leaving the club short-handed as injuries have hit.

Curle said a total of 15 players had been unavailable for Tuesday’s 7-0 Carabao Cup loss to Brentford through a mix of injury, registration or, in Faysal Bettache’s case, being cup-tied.

Hallam Hope has joined an injury list which stretches into double figures, meaning Oldham could not fill the bench on Tuesday despite registering 17-year-old full-back Benny Couto for the fixture.

