Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Crawley boss John Yems ‘struggling’ for numbers ahead of Bradford clash

By Press Association
September 24 2021, 1.43pm
John Yems is being forced to deal with several injury concerns ahead of their clash against Bradford (Steve Paston/PA)
John Yems is being forced to deal with several injury concerns ahead of their clash against Bradford (Steve Paston/PA)

Crawley are set to be without several players for the Sky Bet League Two visit of Bradford on Saturday afternoon.

Town boss John Yems has admitted he is “struggling” for a team after George Francomb and Joel Lynch joined a growing injury list when they limped off in their midweek draw against Harrogate.

Ashley Nadesan will miss out through suspension after he was sent off for being involved in a head to head with Harrogate’s Connor Hall.

Ever-present midfielder Jake Hessenthaler is expected to line up once again.

Derek Adams is also facing injury concerns of his own as he is set to be without six first-team players for Bradford’s trip south on Saturday.

Charles Vernam felt tightness towards the end of the Papa John’s Trophy fixture against Manchester United Under-21s and will not be risked at the weekend.

Captain Niall Canavan is still missing for the Bantams; he has not featured since their 1-1 draw with Walsall earlier this month.

Caolan Lavery and Theo Robinson will also be sidelined while Lee Angol and Abo Eisa continue to recover from long-term injuries.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]