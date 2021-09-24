Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Watford’s Kiko Femenia in contention for Newcastle clash

By Press Association
September 24 2021, 1.43pm
Kiko Femenia made his first Premier League appearance of the season in Watford’s win at Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)


Full-back Kiko Femenia could be fit for Watford’s home match with Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Spaniard has endured a stop-start campaign due to a thigh injury sustained at the end of last season but featured in the win at Norwich last time out and, although he was forced off with a niggle, he has returned to training and is in contention.

Goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann is not expected to feature due to a knee injury and, while Joao Pedro has recovered from a similar issue, this game is set to come too soon for him.

Newcastle skipper Jamaal Lascelles and key midfielder Joe Willock are out of the trip to Vicarage Road.

Defender Lascelles damaged a thigh muscle in last Friday night’s 1-1 draw with Leeds, while summer signing Willock suffered a freak toe injury in training, and both men are likely to be sidelined until after the forthcoming international break.

Striker Callum Wilson (thigh) also remains in the treatment room, as do keepers Martin Dubravka (foot) and Freddie Woodman (hip), defender Paul Dummett and midfielder Jonjo Shelvey (both calf).

Watford provisional squad: Foster, Elliot, Femenia, Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Kabasele, Sierralta, Masina, Rose, Etebo, Gosling, Louza, Cleverley, Kucka, Tufan, Sissoko, Sema, Sarr, King, Fletcher, Dennis, Hernandez.

Newcastle provisional squad: Darlow, Gillespie, Manquillo, Krafth, Lewis, Clark, Fernandez, Schar, Hayden, Ritchie, S. Longstaff, Hendrick, Murphy, Fraser, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Joelinton, Gayle.

