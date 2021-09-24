Shandon Baptiste returns from suspension as Brentford host Liverpool

Shandon Baptiste could return after suspension when Brentford host Liverpool on Saturday.

The midfielder sat out Tuesday’s 7-0 Carabao Cup win over Oldham after his red card in last weekend’s 2-0 Premier League win at Wolves.

The Bees have no new injury issues, but Mads Sorensen and Josh Dasilva are long-term absentees.

Liverpool will be without midfield pair Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita, but several players could return to action.

Thiago is likely to be out until after the international break after sustaining a calf injury in last week’s home win against Crystal Palace and Keita hurt his foot in the midweek Carabao Cup victory at Norwich.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (illness), Roberto Firmino (hamstring), James Milner and Neco Williams are all expected to be back in contention.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Williams, Salah, Jota, Firmino, Mane, Kelleher, Adrian, Konate, Gomez, Tsimikas, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Origi.

Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Baptiste, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry, Toney, Mbeumo, Fernandez, Thompson, Jensen, Forss, Wissa, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Jorgensen, Roerslev.