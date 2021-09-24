Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Patrick Bamford missing for Leeds in West Ham clash due to ankle injury

By Press Association
September 24 2021, 2.10pm
Leeds striker Patrick Bamford will not feature against West Ham (Mike Egerton/PA)
Leeds striker Patrick Bamford will not feature against West Ham (Mike Egerton/PA)

Leeds will be without Patrick Bamford and possibly five more first-team players for their home game against West Ham.

Bamford has not recovered from the ankle injury that ruled him out of the midweek penalty shootout Carabao Cup win at Fulham, while Diego Llorente (muscle strain) and Robin Koch (pubis) remain sidelined.

Fellow defender Patrick Struijk serves the final game of his three-match ban and Luke Ayling (knee) and Jack Harrison (Covid) face late fitness tests.

West Ham full-back Ryan Fredericks misses out with a groin problem.

Fredericks suffered the injury early on during the midweek cup win at Manchester United and needs a scan to assess the extent of the damage.

Michail Antonio returns in attack after being rested on Wednesday along with the likes of Lukasz Fabianski, Kurt Zouma, Declan Rice, Thomas Soucek and Said Benrahma.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Cooper, Dallas, Ayling, Firpo, Phillips, Rodrigo, James, Raphinha, Klich, Shackleton, Roberts, Klaesson, Cresswell, Summerville, McCarron, Gelhardt, Drameh, McCarron, Hjelde.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Benrahma, Bowen, Antonio, Areola, Johnson, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku, Kral, Noble, Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Vlasic, Randolph.

