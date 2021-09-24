Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leicester welcome return of Ayoze Perez from suspension

By Press Association
September 24 2021, 2.55pm
Leicester’s Ayoze Perez will return after suspension (David Davies/PA)
Ayoze Perez is available for Leicester after serving his three-game ban.

The forward could return having been sent off in the 4-1 defeat at West Ham in August.

Jonny Evans is fit after a foot problem and could make a Premier League start for the first time since April but James Justin (knee) and Wesley Fofana (broken leg) remain out.

Burnley will have Josh Brownhill available again after the midfielder shook off a dead leg to return to training on Thursday.

Kevin Long has also returned to training but manager Sean Dyche indicated the weekend fixture would come too soon.

Dale Stephens, Wayne Hennessey and Connor Roberts remain sidelined.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Soyuncu, Amartey, Vestergaard, Evans, Pereira, Bertrand, Castagne, Thomas, Tielemans, Soumare, Dewsbury-Hall, Maddison, Albrighton, Barnes, Choudhury, Mendy, Ndidi, Vardy, Iheanacho, Daka, Lookman, Perez.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Norris, Cornet, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Collins, Pieters, Bardsley, Thomas, Cork, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, McNeil, Lennon, Westwood, Wood, Barnes, Rodriguez, Vydra.

