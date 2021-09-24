Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink forced into change for Burton’s clash against Lincoln

Burton will be without the suspended Charlie Lakin for the visit of Lincoln on Saturday afternoon.

The 22-year-old was sent off in the Brewers’ 2-0 loss to Crewe last week after picking up two yellow cards and will serve a one-game ban.

Joe Powell could take his place in midfield from the off in place of the suspended Lakin.

Michael Mancienne and Sam Hughes are still expected to be on the sidelines.

Michael Appleton has some injury concerns ahead of the trip to Derbyshire.

Tom Hopper is unavailable for the Imps as he awaits the results of a scan of a suspected stress fracture in his shin.

Connor McGrandles will remain sidelined with an ankle injury which forced him off during their 1-1 draw with Rotherham earlier this month.

Chris Maguire is out for around three weeks while Liam Bridcutt and Regan Poole are doubts for Saturday’s fixture.