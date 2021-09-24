Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink forced into change for Burton’s clash against Lincoln

By Press Association
September 24 2021, 2.56pm
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink will have to deal without the suspended Charie Lakin on Saturday
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink will have to deal without the suspended Charie Lakin on Saturday

Burton will be without the suspended Charlie Lakin for the visit of Lincoln on Saturday afternoon.

The 22-year-old was sent off in the Brewers’ 2-0 loss to Crewe last week after picking up two yellow cards and will serve a one-game ban.

Joe Powell could take his place in midfield from the off in place of the suspended Lakin.

Michael Mancienne and Sam Hughes are still expected to be on the sidelines.

Michael Appleton has some injury concerns ahead of the trip to Derbyshire.

Tom Hopper is unavailable for the Imps as he awaits the results of a scan of a suspected stress fracture in his shin.

Connor McGrandles will remain sidelined with an ankle injury which forced him off during their 1-1 draw with Rotherham earlier this month.

Chris Maguire is out for around three weeks while Liam Bridcutt and Regan Poole are doubts for Saturday’s fixture.

