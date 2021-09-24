Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Edinson Cavani back in contention for Manchester United against Aston Villa

By Press Association
September 24 2021, 3.05pm
Manchester United’s Edinson Cavani (right) is back in the squad for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester United's Edinson Cavani (right) is back in the squad for Saturday's Premier League clash with Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA)

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is back in the squad for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

The 34-year-old Uruguay international has not played since the end of August because of a muscle strain, but has returned to training and is in contention for Villa’s trip to Old Trafford.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made 11 changes for the Carabao Cup third round defeat by West Ham in midweek – defender Alex Telles made his first appearance of the season – and his big names are likely to return, although striker Marcus Rashford (shoulder) and midfielder Amad (thigh) are still out.

Aston Villa’s Leon Bailey is sidelined for a number of weeks with a quad problem.

The forward injured himself scoring in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Everton and is out until after October’s international break.

Morgan Sanson (hamstring) is also unavailable while United loanee Axel Tuanzebe cannot play against his parent club and Trezeguet (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Heaton, Henderson, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, Van De Beek, Pogba, Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo, Bailly, Varane, Dalot, Matic, Mata, Lingard, Greenwood, Martial, Cavani, Telles, Elanga, Jones.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Steer, Cash, Targett, Konsa, Mings, Hause, Young, Luiz, Nakamba, El Ghazi, Ramsey, Chukwuemeka, Philogene-Bidace, Buendia, Watkins, Ings, Traore, Archer.

