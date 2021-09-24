Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Arsenal match is not just another game, says Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo

By Press Association
September 24 2021, 3.08pm
Nuno Espirito Santo knows how important the north London derby is to Tottenham fans (David Davies/PA)
Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo knows that this Sunday’s north London derby is not just “another game”.

Spurs travel down the Seven Sisters Road to take on Arsenal aiming for a first Premier League win at the Emirates Stadium since 2010.

Neither Nuno’s team nor the Gunners are currently competing at a level they have in recent seasons, but the rivalry is a fierce one and it remains one of the biggest fixtures of the campaign.

“It’s not another game. It’s a special game,” Nuno said. “A special game for us, a special game for our fans. It’s going to be a tough match but no doubt, it’s a different game.

“I had many, many situations in derbies but this is a new one, a tough one and a good one, a special one for our fans. If it’s special for our fans, it’s very special for us.

“We expect a tough match and for us, we have to compete, we have to play and compete well. Give everything that we can and play good.

“Playing good is finding the right balance in our game. Improvements to be made but a lot of positives that we take from the previous games, so let’s keep on going.”

Spurs will have Lucas Moura back after he missed the last two games with a knock, but Steven Bergwijn and Ryan Sessegnon remain out.

Bergwijn has been an important player in the opening month of the season, but Nuno does not know how long he will be sidelined for.

Steven Bergwijn has an ankle injury
Steven Bergwijn has an ankle injury (Mike Egerton/PA)

Asked if he had a timeframe for his return, Nuno said: “Not yet, not yet, not yet, not yet.

“I think I already explained, the injury he has is very painful, so first of all he has to settle down the pain. He’s not totally stopped, he’s doing some fitness, upper body. But we have to be careful with this injury. For now he’s not available.”

Spurs head to the Gunners on the back of successive 3-0 Premier League defeats, which have derailed what was an impressive start to the season.

A penalty shootout win in the Carabao Cup at Wolves on Wednesday helped stopped the rot and Nuno thinks there is more still to come.

“I think that we are improving. We are improving. We have a lot of problems and situations to improve and get better, because of mistakes that we made,” the Portuguese added.

“But the recent performance, in terms of our football, is getting much, much better. So I’m confident that we can get much better yet.”

