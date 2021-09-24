Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Hearts midfielder Cammy Devlin relishing chance to play with Beni Baningime

By Press Association
September 24 2021, 3.23pm
Beni Baningime in action (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Cammy Devlin is relishing the prospect of getting more opportunities to play alongside Hearts’ in-form midfielder Beni Baningime.

The former Everton player has been a revelation so far since moving to Tynecastle in the summer, establishing himself as a firm fans’ favourite.

New Australian midfielder Devlin got his first taste of playing beside Baningime when he came off the bench to make his Hearts debut in the second half of last weekend’s 2-2 draw away to Ross County.

He said: “Beni’s getting rave reviews, and rightly so. He’s come in from a big club and he’s trying to prove himself at Hearts. He’s a great guy and he’s been really good to me since I arrived.

“On the pitch, he’s been one of our most consistent players so it would be class to get the opportunity to play with him.

“We’ve spoken about how good it will be to get the chance to play together. I think we’d make a good partnership, but I feel everyone in the midfield at the moment is very good.

“Beni’s a top guy and a great player, and he thoroughly deserves all the praise he’s getting.”

Devlin, who joined from Newcastle Jets, is hoping to make his Tynecastle debut when Livingston visit this Saturday.

He said: “I didn’t get on in the derby (two weekends ago) but it was a great experience for me. The crowd was unbelievable so I’m really looking forward to getting out and playing in front of the home fans.

“Getting my first game at Ross County last weekend was a nice way to settle in and feel part of it all.

“As soon as I spoke to Hearts I knew it was right to come here and being here for the past few weeks has been confirmation of that. I’m buzzing.

“For any Australian kid to come to Europe is a dream so for me to get this opportunity, I had to jump at it and grab it with both hands. Everything’s been good.

“The whole club’s been unbelievable with me. I’ve made some good mates already and I feel like I’m at home now.”

After being part of the Australia Under-23 squad that competed at the Olympics in Tokyo earlier this year, Devlin hopes to win full international recognition.

He said: “I was lucky enough to go to the Olympics with Graham Arnold, who’s the head coach of the national team, so he knows what I can do.

“Being in the European window is a big thing in terms of the national team, but the only way I’ll get in is if I perform well for Hearts, so fingers crossed that will come up for me.”

