Mason Mount out of Manchester City clash as Edouard Mendy returns

Mason Mount will miss Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Manchester City due to a minor injury.

The England midfielder picked up a knock in Chelsea’s 4-3 Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out win over Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Edouard Mendy has shaken off a hip problem to start in goal, but Christian Pulisic is still sidelined with ankle trouble.

City could have John Stones, Aymeric Laporte and Rodri back in contention as some of Pep Guardiola’s injury problems begin to subside.

The trio have returned to training this week and will be assessed on Saturday morning, but Ilkay Gundogan and Oleksandr Zinchenko are expected to again miss out.

Nathan Ake missed the midweek Carabao Cup win over Wycombe to attend his father’s funeral, but is expected to return against his former club.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Saul, Alonso, Ziyech, Havertz, Lukaku, Arrizabalaga, Christensen, Jorginho, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, James, Chilwell, Azpilicueta, Sarr.

Man City provisional squad: Ederson, Carson, Slicker, Steffen, Walker, Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Laporte, Ake, Fernandinho, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Foden, Mahrez, Grealish, Jesus, Torres, Palmer.