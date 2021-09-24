Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Graham Alexander calls on Motherwell players to show they pose a tough challenge

By Press Association
September 24 2021, 5.48pm
Motherwell manager Graham Alexander aims to show his team are no easy touch (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Motherwell manager Graham Alexander aims to show his team are no easy touch (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander has challenged his players to show that Ross County’s so-called difficult start to the season is not over.

County have played last season’s top five clubs and unbeaten Hearts in their first six matches, picking up three draws along the way.

But Alexander bristled at comments in the build-up to County’s trip to Fir Park, which he felt implied their difficult run of games was over.

Well go into the game in fourth place in the cinch Premiership with a point at Rangers last weekend making it five games unbeaten in the league.

Alexander said: “I’ve seen that being spoken about, all those tough fixtures and now it’s not.

“Well, hopefully that will continue, because I don’t want to think we are pooled in with a group of teams that people think they should beat.

“For me, our challenge is to show that we are one of those tough fixtures as well, and that’s what I want my players to show.

“I have just heard it from different sources where it’s tough fixtures.

“Listen, I believe we have had tough fixtures. I think every team has had tough fixtures in this league.

“That’s the reality of it. It’s not a 24-team league where there’s teams cut off at the bottom. It’s so competitive.

“For me, I don’t see tough and easy fixtures.

“But if we are getting chucked in with potentially easy fixtures, then that burns a little bit.”

The Motherwell boss will go head to head with a former Scotland team-mate with whom he developed a closer bond when the pair visited Alexander’s former Preston boss, David Moyes, in Spain in recent years.

“I was with Malky in a few Scotland squads,” he said. “I have spoken to him a couple of times.

“I was actually in Spain with him a couple of years ago when we went to watch Real Sociedad. So I spent a few days with Malky.

“A great guy, a very good coach and manager who knows the game. He has got a great opportunity back in management, which is great to see.

“So we know the quality is not just on the pitch but off it as well. It will be good to see him but I’m more bothered about my team.”

