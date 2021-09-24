Graham Alexander calls on Motherwell players to show they pose a tough challenge

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander has challenged his players to show that Ross County’s so-called difficult start to the season is not over.

County have played last season’s top five clubs and unbeaten Hearts in their first six matches, picking up three draws along the way.

But Alexander bristled at comments in the build-up to County’s trip to Fir Park, which he felt implied their difficult run of games was over.

Well go into the game in fourth place in the cinch Premiership with a point at Rangers last weekend making it five games unbeaten in the league.

Alexander said: “I’ve seen that being spoken about, all those tough fixtures and now it’s not.

“Well, hopefully that will continue, because I don’t want to think we are pooled in with a group of teams that people think they should beat.

“For me, our challenge is to show that we are one of those tough fixtures as well, and that’s what I want my players to show.

“I have just heard it from different sources where it’s tough fixtures.

“Listen, I believe we have had tough fixtures. I think every team has had tough fixtures in this league.

“That’s the reality of it. It’s not a 24-team league where there’s teams cut off at the bottom. It’s so competitive.

“For me, I don’t see tough and easy fixtures.

“But if we are getting chucked in with potentially easy fixtures, then that burns a little bit.”

The Motherwell boss will go head to head with a former Scotland team-mate with whom he developed a closer bond when the pair visited Alexander’s former Preston boss, David Moyes, in Spain in recent years.

“I was with Malky in a few Scotland squads,” he said. “I have spoken to him a couple of times.

“I was actually in Spain with him a couple of years ago when we went to watch Real Sociedad. So I spent a few days with Malky.

“A great guy, a very good coach and manager who knows the game. He has got a great opportunity back in management, which is great to see.

“So we know the quality is not just on the pitch but off it as well. It will be good to see him but I’m more bothered about my team.”